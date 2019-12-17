Snow moves out Tuesday; Colder Wednesday

1  of  291
Closings
A CHILDREN'S HABITAT MONTESSORI ACE PREPARATORY ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL AL-HAQQ FOUNDATION ACADEMY & DAYCARE ALBANY UMC PRESCHOOL ALEXANDRIA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ALL GOD'S CHILDREN PRESCHOOL ALL SOULS UNITARIAN CHURCH ANDERSON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ANDERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ANDERSON PREPARATORY ACADEMY ANDREW J. BROWN ACADEMY AREA 30 CAREER CENTER - GREENCASTLE ATTICA CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL CORP. AVON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS AVONDALE MEADOWS ACADEMY AVONDALE MEADOWS MIDDLE SCHOOL BARTHOLOMEW CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH PRESCHOOL & PDO BETHESDA CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS BISHOP CHATARD HIGH SCHOOL BLACKFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS BLUE RIVER VALLEY SCHOOLS BRADLEY PRESCHOOL BREBEUF JESUIT PREPARATORY SCHOOL BROWN COUNTY SCHOOLS BROWNSBURG COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL SCHOOLS CALVARY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CARDINAL RITTER HIGH SCHOOL CARMEL CLAY SCHOOLS CARMEL MONTESSORI SCHOOL CARROLL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL CORPORATION CDL XPRESS TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL CENTER GROVE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTER GROVE MONTESSORI SCHOOL CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTRAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY CHARLES A. BEARD MEMORIAL SCHOOLS CHILDREN OF HOPE PRESCHOOL CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC SCHOOL CHRIST UMC PRESCHOOL - WESTFIELD CIRCLE CITY PREP CLARK-PLEASANT SCHOOLS CLEAR CREEK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CLINTON CENTRAL SCHOOLS CLOVERDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS COATESVILLE CHRSTN PRESCHOOL COLONIAL VILLAGE DAY CARE COLUMBUS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - RICHMOND COMMUNITY MONTESSORI-FISHERS CORINTH STEP AHEAD PRESCHOOL-MUNCIE CORNERSTONE BAPTIST ACADEMY CORNERSTONE LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL COVENANT CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL COVINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS COWAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CRADLE TO CRAYONS CHILDCARE CRAWFORDSVILLE SCHOOLS CROSS STREET CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CROSSPOINTE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY CUMC - PRESCHOOL - INDIANAPOLIS CUMNS KIDS DAMAR ABA - AVON DAMAR ABA--DECATUR DAMAR ABA--FALL CREEK DAMAR CHARTER ACADEMY DANVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DECATUR COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DECATUR TWP SCHLS-MARION CO DELAWARE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DR. DAVID GURVIS, DPM EASTBROOK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN GREENE SCHOOLS EASTERN HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN HOWARD SCHOOL CORPORATION EDINBURGH COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EDISON SCHOOL OF THE ARTS EDNA MARTIN CHRISTIAN CENTER EMINENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EMMA DONNAN MIDDLE SCHOOL EMMERICH MANUAL HIGH SCHOOL ENLACE ACADEMY FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - CONNERSVILLE FAITH LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL - GREENFIELD FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL CORP. FGP Delaware, Hancock, Henry and Rush FISHERS BAPTIST CHURCH FISHERS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY FLAT ROCK-HAWCREEK SCHOOLS FORTUNE ACADEMY FRANKLIN SCHOOLS - JOHNSON COUNTY FRANKLIN TWP SCHOOLS-MARION CO FRANKTON-LAPEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GEIST MONTESSORI ACADEMY GEORGE & VERONICA PHALEN LEADERSHIP ACADEMY GLOBAL PREP ACADEMY @ RIVERSIDE 44 GOOD SHEPHERD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY GRAY ROAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL GREENCASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENFIELD CENTRAL SCHOOLS GREENSBURG COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL GREENWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS HAMILTON HEIGHTS SCHOOLS HAMILTON S'EASTERN SCHOOLS HEAD START - HANCOCK CO HEAD START - HENRY CO HEAD START - RUSH COUNTY HERITAGE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - INDIANAPOLIS HERITAGE PLACE OF INDIANAPOLIS INC. HERRON HIGH SCHOOL - INDIANAPOLIS HOLY CROSS CENTRAL SCHOOL HOLY CROSS SCHOOL - ANDERSON HOLY NAME CATHOLIC SCHOOL HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC SCHOOL HOOSIER ACADEMY NETWORK OF SCHOOLS HOPE ACADEMY - INDIANAPOLIS HORIZON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY SCHOOL INDIANA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY INDIANA MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY - WEST INDIANA MATH SCIENCE ACADEMY - NORTH Indianapolis Classical Schools INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDIANAPOLIS SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY INDPLS HEBREW CONGREGATION - ECC INDPLS METROPOLITAN HIGH SCHOOL INVENT LEARNING HUB IRVINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ISLAMIC SCHOOL OF PLAINFIELD J. EVERETT LIGHT CAREER CENTER James & Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy JAY SCHOOL CORP. JENNINGS COUNTY SCHOOLS JOURNEY EDUCATION CENTER INC. Kingsway Christian School KIPP INDY PUBLIC SCHOOLS LAWRENCE TWP SCHOOLS-MARION COUNTY LEBANON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS LEBANON FIRST PRESBYTERIAN (PPM) LEGACY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL LIBERTY-PERRY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LITTLE FLOWER SCHOOL LITTLE FRIENDS OF GOD CHILDCARE MINISTRY Little Town of Bethlehem Preschool LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL MACONAQUAH SCHOOLS MADISON-GRANT UNITED SCHOOLS MARTINSVILLE SCHOOLS MAYS COMMUNITY ACADEMY MILL CREEK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MISSISSINEWA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MITCHELL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MONROE CENTRAL SCHOOLS MONROE COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MONROE-GREGG SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY MOORESVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE SENIOR CENTER MT. VERNON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP NEW CASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS Nine13sports NINEVEH-HENSLEY-JACKSON SCHOOLS NOBLESVILLE SCHOOLS NORTH LAWRENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS NORTHPOINT HOMESCHOOL CLASSES NORTHWEST HENDRICKS SCHOOLS NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLS - HOWARD COUNTY NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLS - SHELBY COUNTY OAK HILL UNITED SCHOOLS OPTIONS CHARTER SCHOOLS OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC SCHL OUR LADY OF GREENWOOD SCHOOL OUR LADY OF LOURDES SCHOOL OUR LADY OF MT CARMEL SCHOOL OUR SHEPHERD LUTHERAN SCHOOL PARAMOUNT BROOKSIDE PARAMOUNT COMMUNITY HEIGHTS PARAMOUNT ENGLEWOOD PARK TUDOR SCHOOL PERRY TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS - MARION COUNTY PERU COMMUNITY SCHOOLS Phalen Leadership Academy at 103 PIKE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS PILGRIM LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL pilotED Schools PLA@93 PLAINFIELD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS PROVIDENCE CRISTO REY HIGH SCHOOL Purdue Polytechnic High School PURPOSE OF LIFE ACADEMY R.I.S.E. LEARNING CENTER RANDOLPH CENTRAL SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH EASTERN SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH SOUTHERN SCHOOL CORP. REDEEMER LUTHERAN SCHOOL RICHLAND-BEAN BLOSSOM SCHOOLS RICHMOND COMMUNITY SCHOOLS RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL - MARION RONCALLI HIGH SCHOOL ROSSVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS RUSH COUNTY SCHOOLS RUSH COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL School for Community Learning SENSE CHARTER SCHOOL SEYMOUR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SHELBY EASTERN SCHOOLS SHELBYVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOLS SHENANDOAH SCHOOL CORPORATION SHEPHERD COMMUNITY CENTER SHERIDAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH HENRY SCHOOLS SOUTH MADISON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH MONTGOMERY SCHOOLS SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTHEAST FOUNTAIN SCHOOL CORP SOUTHERN HANCOCK COUNTY SCHOOLS SOUTHPORT PRES CHRSTN SCHOOL SOUTHWESTERN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS SPEEDWAY PUBLIC LIBRARY SPEEDWAY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SPENCER-OWEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ST. BARNABAS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. BARTHOLOMEW SCHOOL ST. JOAN OF ARC SCHOOL ST. JOSEPH INSTITUTE FOR THE DEAF ST. JUDE CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. LAWRENCE SCHOOL-INDPLS ST. LUKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. LUKES COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL - PDO St. Malachy Catholic School ST. MARK CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC SCHOOL - GREENSBURG ST. MARY'S CHILD CENTER / HALF DAY ST. MATTHEW SCHOOL ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC SCHOOL - GREENFIELD ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL SCHOOL St. Paul Catholic School ST. PAUL LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL - COLUMBUS ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN SCHOOL - COLUMBUS St. Pius X Catholic School ST. ROCH SCHOOL ST. THOMAS AQUINAS SCHOOL STS. JOAN OF ARC & PATRICK SCHOOL - KOKOMO TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - MARTINSVILLE TAYLOR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS THE EXCEL CENTER - ANDERSON THE EXCEL CENTER - INDIANAPOLIS The Excel Center - Shelbyville The Excel Center Bloomington THE INDEPENDENCE ACADEMY OF INDIANA THE OAKS ACADEMY - INDPLS THE REFUGE - GREENWOOD THE SOCIAL OF GREENWOOD THE TOT SPOT EARLY LEARNING ACADEMY THOMAS CARR HOWE COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL THOMAS GREGG NEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOL TINDLEY SCHOOLS TIPTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS TIPTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY TRADERS POINT CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS TRI-CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS - TIPTON COUNTY TRICOCI UNIVERSITY OF BEAUTY CULTURE TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL UNION SCHOOL CORP. Vanguard Collegiate of Indianapolis VICTORY COLLEGE PREP VISION ACADEMY AT RIVERSIDE WARREN TWP SCHLS-MARION CO WASHINGTON TWP SCHOOLS WAYNE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS WAYNESBURG CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WES-DEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WESTERN BOONE COUNTY SCHOOLS WESTERN SCHOOL CORP. WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS WESTFIELD WASHINGTON SCHOOLS WHITE CREEK LUTHERAN SCHOOL WINDROSE HEALTH NETWORK ZION LUTHERAN SCHOOL - NEW PALESTINE ZION TABERNACLE APOSTOLIC ZIONSVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Snow moves out Tuesday; Colder Wednesday

Weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Very slick and snowy start to the morning. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Snow will end by mid-morning with a gradual decrease in cloud cover Tuesday afternoon. Highs will hold steady in the lower 30s. Late Tuesday night temperatures will fall to the teens.

Wednesday morning will be a cold one with most spots starting in the lower teens. Expect to see a dry and sunny day. Highs will only warm to the mid 20s. We’ll start a warming trend Thursday with highs trending towards the upper 30s.

Should be a quiet and mild end to the week with highs returning to the lower 40s.

This weekend looks fantastic with highs in the mid 40s with lots of sunshine. We’ll see a mild and sunny trend through early next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

