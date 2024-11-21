Snow showers return today, some accumulation and slick travel possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much of central Indiana is under a winter weather advisory this afternoon.

This morning:

A few light snow showers are falling across the area here this morning, creating some damp roads and the possibility of some slick spots on some bridges and overpasses and other elevated surfaces.

Temperatures right now are just above freezing in the metro area, but below freezing north of Indianapolis.

Thursday:

We are tracking two rounds of snow for our Thursday. The first will fall this morning relatively lightly and potentially mixing with rain at times. At most we pick up a dusting on elevated surfaces like grassy areas and rooftops. There could be a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses for the drive, so please use some caution.

More substantial snowfall is expected by the mid to late afternoon hours. Look for snowfall to begin in the metro area by around 3 PM and likely will continue for the next 4 to 6 hours. At times we could have some heavier or stronger rates, which will lead to some minor accumulation on the roads for the evening drive and some pretty low visibility as well.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central Indiana until 10 o’clock tonight because of the impact to the evening drive.

We are expecting 1 to 2 inches of snowfall across the metro area with locally higher amounts up north. Most of the snow should be confined to grassy areas, but again we could get some slushy accumulation with some heavier snow bands on the roads.

Meanwhile, another major story will be the blustery winds and the chilly temperatures today. When Gus could reach 40 mph at times, and with high temperatures only in the mid-30s, wind chill values for much of the day will be hanging out in the low to mid-20s.

Thursday night:

We will quiet things down overnight with just mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Lows will fall around 30° overnight.

Friday:

Lots of clouds Friday with cool temperatures, although warmer than Thursday, and a few areas of rain will be possible with highs hitting the mid 40s.

This weekend:

The weekend looks pretty good with warming conditions and near-normal temperatures by Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. We will be in the mid-50s for Sunday.

7 day forecast:

We’re looking active to open up the week next week with a chance of showers on Monday and highs near 60 to mid-40s for Tuesday, and there might be a chance for rain coming in for the busy travel day next Wednesday.