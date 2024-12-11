Snow squalls and arctic chill ahead | Dec. 11, 2024

TODAY

Snow showers will develop this afternoon, with snow squalls bringing brief bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds. Expect drastically reduced visibilities and icy roadways, especially during the evening rush. Winds will gust up to 35 to 40 mph, further complicating travel. Snow accumulation will generally be less than half an inch, though isolated areas may see up to an inch. High temperatures will reach the mid-30s but will drop rapidly late in the day as a cold front passes.

TONIGHT

Snow showers will taper off quickly this evening, with skies clearing overnight. Expect a sharp drop in temperatures, with lows in the teens. Wind chills will fall below zero in northern areas and into the single digits elsewhere. West winds will remain brisk, gusting up to 35 mph, creating icy conditions on untreated surfaces.

TOMORROW

Arctic air will dominate, keeping highs only in the mid to upper 20s despite sunny skies. West winds will weaken slightly to 10 to 15 mph but will still produce wind chills in the single digits to near zero during the morning hours. Increasing clouds in the afternoon may signal light snow chances later in the day.

TOMORROW NIGHT

A slight chance of light snow is possible, especially across northern Indiana, as a weak boundary moves through. Little accumulation is expected. Lows will fall to around 20 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with winds becoming light and variable.

FRIDAY

A mix of sun and clouds is expected, with temperatures rebounding to near 40 degrees by afternoon. Winds will shift to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph as high pressure moves overhead.

FRIDAY NIGHT

A chance of rain showers develops after midnight as a warm front approaches. Lows will hold steady in the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies, with southeast winds around 10 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

After today’s snow squalls and Arctic chill, temperatures will slowly moderate through the end of the week. Friday and Saturday will feature a mix of rain and possibly some light snow in the north before clearing out Sunday. Highs will return to the 40s by the weekend before another potential system approaches early next week. Expect another drop in temperatures by midweek.