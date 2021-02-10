Snowy evening drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with a few light snow showers around. Better chance of snow Wednesday afternoon with heavier and steadier snow setting up from Indy and points north! Snow should come to an end in early evening with a band of 2″-3″ of snow while areas south of I-70 could see up to 1″ by the end of the evening. Wednesday night lows will fall to the mid-teens.

Thursday will be another cold day with highs in the lower to mid-20s with a few light snow showers around through the morning and afternoon. By Friday our snow chances diminish with cloudy skies and highs in the lower 20s.

Cold strech will continue through the weekend with highs Saturday in the mid-teens with a few afternoon snow showers. Even colder for Valentine’s Day with highs in the single digits.

We should start next week with sub-zero Monday morning. Highs should only rebound to 12° with snow during the afternoon. We could see some accumulation from late Monday through Tuesday morning. Highs will also slowly trend to the 20s by midweek.