Soggy and breezy end to 2024 | Dec. 31, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much colder temperatures will settle in for New Year’s Eve celebrations tonight.

This morning:

Widespread showers continue across much of central Indiana this morning. A few pockets of moderate to even heavy rainfall are noted on radar also this morning.

Tuesday:

An area of low pressure, causing the rain, will roll slowly across the state through the rest of the morning. This will continue with widespread rain for the morning and early afternoon hours. Heaviest rain looks to stay north of I-70.

Rain will gradually taper off from West to east heading into the afternoon and evening hours. Much colder temperatures will be filling in behind this area of low pressure, which could allow potential mixing with snow in far northern portions of central Indiana.

Temperatures will fall gradually throughout the day as winds increase as we get later on into the afternoon hours.

Tuesday night:

As we ring in the new year, patchy areas of drizzle or flurries will be possible for portions of central Indiana. We will eventually dry out as we get closer to daybreak for New Year’s Day with much colder temperatures. Lows will dip down into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Wednesday:

2025 starts with relatively quiet and colder conditions. Look for highs to only top out in the lower 30s. There is also a chance for some isolated light snow showers across the state on Wednesday throughout the day.

Thursday:

Thursday will be another cold day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out into the mid 30s.

A fast-hitting clipper system arrives Thursday night, allowing for light snow showers across the state. With the colder temperatures in place, we should see at least a little bit of light accumulation of around an inch or two for the overnight hours.

Another shot of arctic air comes in for Friday and Saturday with highs only in the mid and upper 20s and lows falling into the teens.

We are still eyeing the potential for a winter storm coming in for the end of the weekend and into early next week. There is still great uncertainty on the track and therefore precipitation type for this system. But some snow accumulation could be possible across portions of our state, which could lead to some difficult travel concerns for Sunday into Monday. We will fine-tune this forecast as we get a little closer to the event later this week.