Soggy and cooler Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On and off rain expected for much of the day. Cooler temperatures settle in through early next week.

This morning:

An approaching cold front has pushed light showers into western Indiana ealry this morning. Rain is slowly moving to the east along the front.

Thanks to cloud cover overhead, temperatures are more mild this morning, with most areas hovering in the middle 50s.

Thursday:

Expect steady showers to continue to march through the state. There could be a few moderate pockets of showers, but for the most part rain should be relatively light for the first half of the day.

This afternoon, rain should become a bit more scattered, but with that, we may have some pockets of heavy rain. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will struggle today, with highs only topping out in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Thursday night:

Pockets of showers continue through the evening.

Lows fall to the lower 50s.

Friday:

A secondary boundary pushes through the state early in the morning, sparking another round of scattered showers through lunch time.

The rest of the day should be dry, with mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs hover around 60°.

Weekend:

A few isolated showers are possible early Saturday morning, specifically for far northern counties. Winds will pick up quite a bit for Saturday, too. Highs top out in the low/mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a cooler but brighter day, with highs in the upper 50s. There’s a strong possibility for many areas of frost Sunday night into Monday morning.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures remain cool heading into Monday, before a nice warming trend for a good chunk of next wee. Highs should push closer to 70° starting Tuesday, with mid/upper 60s expected through Friday of next week.