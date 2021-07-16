Weather

Soggy end to the week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scattered showers and storms around for the Friday morning drive with temperatures in the lower 70s. We see a brief break late morning from the showers then additional showers and storms will develop through the afternoon and evening with a storm turning gusty at times. There is a marginal risk of severe weather later this evening. Showers and storms will stick around overnight. Highs Friday will top out in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

This weekend looks to start with clouds and an isolated shower chances through the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. We see drier weather arrive with more sunshine Sunday with highs still in the lower 80s.

A dry and quiet stretch for much of next week with sunshine and highs in the lower to mid-80s through late week. The next chance for rain arrives by end of the week with highs in the lower 80s.