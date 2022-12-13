Weather

Soggy mid week with a cool down to follow

A cloudy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Should be a seasonal day with highs in the mid 40s. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s. Wednesday our next weather maker arrives bringing the chance for rain all day! Periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible with highs in the lower 50s through the day. Rain will continue through the Thursday becoming more scattered through late morning. By the end of the morning hours we’ll see upwards of 1.00″ of rain. Highs will slowly cool to the mid 40s.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the end of the week with highs in the mid 30s Friday with a few isoalted snow flurries around.

The weekend will remain cold with highs Saturday and Sunday in the lower 30s. Chance of a few light light snow showers to start next week with highs remaining cold in the upper 20s to lower 30s.