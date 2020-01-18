Soggy Saturday, much colder Sunday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Steady showers will greet us to kick off the weekend. As precipitation winds down Saturday afternoon, temperatures will tumble quickly.

SATURDAY:

A potent system is moving through the Midwest and will continue to push rain through the region for much of the morning and early afternoon hours. Steady showers, with a few downpours will be possible.

Total rainfall should be between 0.5″-1.0″ by later Saturday.

Temperatures will warm quickly through the morning, with highs topping out in the middle 40s by mid afternoon.

In addition, expect gusty winds throughout the day, with sustained winds between 20-30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph at times.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Rain will move out and MUCH colder air will move into the state. Temperatures will fall quickly, likely well below freezing – possibly in the lower 20s before midnight. Overnight lows will fall to the lower teens by early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

A bitter cold day is on tap, with mostly cloudy conditions and wind chills at/just below 0° in the morning, and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper teens.

8 DAY FORECAST:

Dry weather is expected with cold temperatures for the first half of the week. We should look for a nice rebound in temps by mid/late week, as highs will surge into the 40s starting Wednesday and Thursday. The next system moving in should be primarily rain Friday into Saturday.