Soggy set up to end the week

Wet weather returns for our Friday

Friday:

Showers are already starting to move through the area this morning. There will be a chance for a few heavy showers at times but mostly light showers will be filling in across the area through around lunchtime.

For the afternoon hours expect steady showers for the northern portions of the state while southern portions of the state will deal with isolated showers and thunderstorms through post-dinner time.

Temperatures should make a run into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. Wind gusts could get up to around 30 mph at times.

Friday night:

Tonight an area of low pressure rides across the Midwest which will bring a much more widespread rain event to the entire state. There will likely be some embedded thunderstorms at times through the overnight hours, which could lead to some heavy rainfall for parts of the state. This will all be triggered by a slow-moving cold front that will drag across the state so overnight lows will depend on your location. Some areas may slip as far as the low 40s through the overnight, while others will hang out into the upper 40s and lower 50s leading into Saturday morning.

Saturday:

The cold front will continue to push through the area on Saturday so at least for the first half of the day expect steady showers, and some rain will be heavy at times as we progress through the early afternoon. Eventually, by late afternoon most of the rain will push east of the state. Flurries could be possible for northern and northeastern portions of the state as we head into Saturday night.

Total rainfall for the event should be around 1 inch for many locations around central IN, with some areas exceeding 1.5 inches of rainfall through Saturday night.

We will likely hit our high on Saturday very early in the morning. Expect temperatures to fall back to the mid-40s as we head into the afternoon.

Sunday:

Sunday will be a bright but chilly day across the area, with plenty of sunshine but near-normal temperatures. Highs will top out into the upper 40s and lower 50s for Sunday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

The extended shows a quick bounce back with temperatures, with highs returning to the upper 50s by Monday, and well into the 60s for the middle of the week. Several rain chances slide in for the back half of next week.