Weather

Soggy start to holiday weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a soggy start to the morning with scattered showers hanging around. Temperatures are starting off warm with most spots in the upper 60s and won’t increase too much today, with highs in the lower to mid 70s with scattered showers around through the afternoon.

Tonight, a few showers will linger with lows falling to the lower to mid 60s. A cold front will exit the state early Saturday morning. We’ll have a few showers around to start the day with decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will rebound nicely through the day and reach the lower 80s.

We’ll wrap the holiday weekend with sunshine galore and highs in the lower 80s.

It should be a quiet start to the week with an isolated shower chance Tuesday. Highs will remain comfortable with no real heat or humidity building over the next 8 days. Highs through midweek will approach the mid 70s with the lower 80s making a return by the first half of next week.