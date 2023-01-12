Weather

Soggy Thursday

A foggy start to the morning with temperatures starting off in the lower 50s. We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am with very thick fog over head. We’ll see some showers and storms arrive this morning and will linger through the afternoon! Pockets of heavy rain are possible with a few thundertorms. We already hit the highs for today in the lower 50s with temperatures tumbling through the 40s through the day. Rain will continue through the evening but as temperatures cool to the 30s we’ll see a transition over to snow late this evening and through the overnight. Lows will fall to the lower 30s.

Friday will be a chilly and blustery day with highs in the mid 30s with flurries around.

The weekend will start off chilly as well with highs in the mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds! Highs will warm to the mid 40s Sunday with clouds around and a few rays of sunshine! Highs will remain mild through much of next week with most spots in the lower 50s with rain chances to start the week.