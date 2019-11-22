Some sunshine Friday; Wintry mix for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cloudy start to the morning with showers exiting the state. Temperatures Friday morning are mild in the upper 30s to near 40°. Clouds will thin out Friday allowing for sunshine to break through during the afternoon. Highs won’t budge too much with most spots in the lower 40s.

On Saturday, our next weather maker moves in with a wintry mix scattered about through the afternoon. It’ll change to all light snow with minor accumulations possible especially north with everybody under an inch of snow. Highs will only warm to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday will dry out with highs slowly warming to the lower to mid-40s.

Next week starts dry and warm with highs in the lower 50s with sunshine. Some rain moves in late Tuesday and they’ll linger through Wednesday morning.