Some sunshine this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a gloomy stretch for much of the work week, sunshine makes a return for the weekend.

Saturday:

We’ll begin the day with mostly cloudy skies across the state. Skies will gradually break heading into the afternoon, allowing for some sunshine across the area for the second half of the day. Highs top out in the mid-30s.

Saturday night:

Partly cloudy and quiet conditions, with lows falling to the middle 20s.

Trending Headlines

Sunday:

Mostly sunny skies for much of the day. Highs top out in the mid-30s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather pattern shaking out for much of the extended forecast, with a slight warmup on tap for the middle of the week. An upper level wave for Thursday and Friday could provide some light snow showers to the area to end the week. Colder temperatures will be on tap for next weekend.