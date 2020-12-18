Some welcome sunshine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good Friday morning! It is a dry but cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. Highs today will be in the upper 30s along with some welcome sunshine. Lows tonight will dip to near 30 degrees.

The weekend will find a cold front pushing into the Ohio Valley. Light rain will develop Saturday afternoon and possibly mix in with snow by Saturday night. Right now, no accumulation is expected. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s. Sunday should be mostly cloudy with highs near 40.

The extended outlook shows big changes next week. Christmas week will start out dry and mild with temps in the 40s. An arctic cold front will bring the threat for a few rain showers on Wednesday. Much colder air will arrive behind the front changing the rain to snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Some minor accumulation is possible. Christmas Day is looking dry but very cold. Lows will be in the single digits with highs near 20 degrees