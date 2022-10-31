Weather

Spooky and damp Halloween

Light showers around this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s to start the day! We’ll have light spotty rain around the through the day with highs in the lower 60s this afternoon. Trick-or-treating tonight might get a little wet from time to time with dry time mixing in as well. Bring the rain gear for festivities tonight. Lows will bottom out in the lower 50s. Rain will move out Tuesday with highs rebounding to the mid 60s with sunshine!

Highs will remain above the seasonal high through the rest of the week! Midweek highs will warm close to 70° with loads of sunshine. Highs will continue to trend warmer through the end of the week with most spots in the lower 70s through Friday! Highs will remain slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s with sunshine Saturday. Sunday will be our next chance of rai nwith highs in the upper 60s. Highs will still remain mild early next week with highs in the mid 60s.