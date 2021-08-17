Weather

Spotty rain chances and warm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A dry start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect to see a mostly cloudy day with an isolated shower or storm chance during the afternoon. Most spots will pick up on plenty of dry time.

Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 60s. Spotty rain and storms chances look to continue through the day on Wednesday. Highs will warm to the mid-80s.

Showers and storms will become more numerous by Thursday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the mid-80s. That same pattern will continue through Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-80s and storm chances.

Sunday, we begin to dry out with highs still holding in the mid-80s. Early next week we turn up the heat with highs in the upper 80s by next Tuesday!