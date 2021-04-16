Weather

Spotty shower chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with clear sky. A cool end to the week with highs topping out in the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky Friday afternoon.

Friday night lows will be closer to normal in the lower 40s.

This weekend we have spotty shower chances especially south of I-70. Highs will still be cool with everyone in the mid-50s. Isolated shower chances heading through Sunday too with highs slightly warmer in the upper 50s!

Early next week starts nicely with highs in the lower 60s with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will begin to tumble Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. Late Tuesday rain then a mix arrives as temperatures cool through the lower 30s. Eventually, it’ll transition over to snow showers overnight through early Wednesday morning. Highs during the day will top out in the upper 40s! Should see a quick turnaround by the end of the week with highs topping out in the upper 50s Thursday and nearing 60° Friday.