Spotty storms Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures remain around the seasonal average for now. Hottest temperatures of the year moving in this week.

Sunday:

Upper level wave moving out of Wisconsin this morning will likely bring down a few showers/storms to our area – mainly in northern parts of the state this morning, and only spotty chances for the rest of central Indiana this afternoon.

Highs top out in the mid 80s today.

Sunday night:

Mainly clear and quiet. Lows dip down to the mid 60s

Monday:

A few showers possible early in the morning, otherwise we’re partly cloudy with warming temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 80s

Tuesday:

Temperatures continue to climb, as will the humidity. Highs should reach the 90s, with feels like temps in the mid 90s

8 day forecast:

Heat dome that’s been positioned in the southwest of the last several weeks will expand in the central parts of the country, allowing for the hottest temperatures of the year in central Indiana this week. Several rounds of mid 90s (possibly higher) by mid-week. Humidity will be up as well, making for several days of triple digit heat indices.

Rain chances aren’t zero, but will be very limited and isolated for much of this week. There may be a slightly better chance for showers and storms at the start of next weekend.