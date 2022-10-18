Weather

Spotty wintry mix and chilly today!

Snow showers to start the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to start the day! We saw a light dusting on some of the grassy surfaces and damp road ways from the early morning snow. Most of the wintry precipitation will stay up near NE Indiana today with a spotty wintry mix possible through the afternoon as far as the metro area this afternoon! It’ll be a blustery and chilly day with highs in the mid 40s with winds gusting to 20-25mph. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 30s. Highs will warm slightly Wednesday with most spots in the lower 50s with dry time and sunshine.

By the later half of the week highs will trend warmer with most spots in the upper 50s Thursday! By the end of the week highs will top out in the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine!

This week looks fantastic with highs in the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday! We’ll see plenty of sunshine as well. Highs will trend in the 70s through early next week with our next rain chance arriving Tuesday.