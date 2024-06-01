Spring showers ahead for the start of meteorological summer

TONIGHT

Showers and potential thunderstorms dominate tonight, primarily before 1 AM. The evening remains mostly cloudy, with temperatures settling at a low around 62°F. South winds at 6 to 8 mph will carry some of the earlier warmth through the night, with rainfall totals possibly ranging between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch, depending on storm intensity.

TOMORROW

The day kicks off with a mere 10% chance of morning showers, quickly giving way to a predominantly sunny day. Highs are expected to soar to near 79°F. The winds, light and variable in the morning, will shift to a mild northwesterly flow at about 5 mph by the afternoon, offering a pleasant feel as we officially mark the start of meteorological summer.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy with calm conditions persisting into the night. The temperature dips slightly to a low around 62°F, setting the stage for a tranquil end to the weekend.

MONDAY

Welcoming the new week, there’s a 20% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Despite this, the day will be mostly sunny with highs peaking at 86°F. Winds will remain gentle from the south at 5 to 7 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT

The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 40% mainly after 8 PM under mostly cloudy skies. Nighttime lows hover around 67°F, with a gentle southern breeze.

TUESDAY

Tuesday brings a mixed bag with a 50% probability of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. It will be partly sunny with highs around 83°F, and south winds blowing at 6 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Evening showers and thunderstorms are likely before 8 PM, with a continued chance of precipitation throughout the night. The clouds linger as temperatures drop to about 68°F, with a southwesterly breeze.

WEDNESDAY

Expect a day filled with showers and possible thunderstorms, as the chance of precipitation spikes to 80%. The day will see highs of 82°F under mostly cloudy skies, with robust south-southwest winds at 8 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The pattern of showers and occasional thunderstorms extends into the night, mostly before 8 PM. Following this, lighter showers are likely, with the night cooling to a low of around 65°F. Winds shift to the west-southwest at around 7 mph.

8 DAY FORECAST

As meteorological summer gets underway, the week ahead looks to balance warm, sunny days with periodic storm chances, peaking around mid-week. High temperatures will generally hover in the low to mid-80s, with nights cooling into the mid-60s. The latter part of the week may see a dip in storm activity, promising more stable and enjoyable outdoor conditions. However, rain chances resume over the weekend, reminding us of summer’s unpredictable nature.