SPRING SHOWERS RIGHT BEFORE THE ECLIPSE

TODAY

Temperatures will hover in the mild range, with the mercury aiming for the high 40s to low 50s. Skies will transition from partly sunny mornings to a greater chance of rain as we head into the afternoon. Northwest winds will shift, gusting between 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT

The likelihood of rain continues into the evening. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures dipping into the low 40s, while winds mellow to a gentle 5 to 10 mph breeze.

TOMORROW

It’s a mixed bag with an early chance of showers, then gradual clearing. Highs will be comfortable in the mid-60s, with calm winds.

TOMORROW NIGHT

A serene night is on tap; clear skies will bring temps down to the mid-40s, a perfect stage for stargazing, with only a whisper of wind from the east.

SUNDAY

Sunday brings back the clouds with a high in the low 60s. Rain chances peak in the late afternoon, so pack an umbrella for any outing. Winds will be light and variable.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Those rain chances stretch into the night. It won’t be as chilly, with lows in the upper 40s, and light winds persisting

MONDAY

As the new week rolls in, expect highs reaching into the pleasant 70s. The sun will make a robust appearance, just in time for a partly to mostly clear view of the afternoon skies. We’re going to be cutting it close but most models agree in seeing promising chances at good conditions for the eclipse.

MONDAY NIGHT

The clear trend continues into the night with lows settling in the mid-50s. A perfect setup for a mild evening out.

8 DAY FORECAST

The week looks promising with sunny spells and a gradual warming trend. There’s a buzz about the solar eclipse on the coming Monday, and if the current pattern holds, we’re in for a celestial treat with prime viewing conditions.Remember, these forecasts can shift, so it’s always wise to keep an eye on the latest updates. For now, the canvas of the Indianapolis sky looks set for a broad stroke of mild and pleasant days ahead, with a notable celestial event on the horizon.