Spring temperature swings in the mix for Indiana

TODAY

Indianapolis welcomes the fresh breath of spring with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will peak in the mid-40s, a nudge above the seasonal norm. Gentle breezes from the east southeast will accompany residents as they step into the new season.

TONIGHT

As dusk falls, expect the clouds to linger with lows settling around the mid-30s. The east southeast winds will persist, ensuring that the evening remains crisp but not too brisk.

TOMORROW

The end of the workweek brings a mix of clouds and sun, with highs aspiring to reach the low 50s. Winds will shift, coming from the south, adding a bit of warmth to the spring air.

TOMORROW NIGHT

A tranquil night with clouds overhead. Temperatures will hover around the upper 30s, while the south winds continue their subtle serenade.

SATURDAY

The weekend kicks off with a considerable cloud cover and the possibility of light showers. Highs will be ambitious, aiming for the upper 50s, as the south winds pick up the pace. It looks to be a pretty good day out there this entire weekend despite the more seasonal high temperatures we’re expecting both Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

The chance for light rain carries into the night, with lows in the mid-30s. The south winds will calm down, paving the way for a quiet evening.

8 DAY FORECAST

As we move into the start of official spring, we should see temperatures around the mid 50s in the afternoon hours on an average day. Looking ahead, Indianapolis can expect a mix of spring conditions with typical temperature fluctuations from well above to well below average. The week ahead holds potential for both sunny spells and rainy periods, true to the spirit of spring. Keep an umbrella handy, but also your sunglasses, as we navigate through these early days of the new season.