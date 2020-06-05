Steamy Friday afternoon with a refreshing weekend ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and humid Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70° with lots of sunshine! Highs will warm to the upper 80s with a partly sunny sky with an isolated storm Friday afternoon. A cold front will swing through the state Friday night dropping humidity.

This weekend looks refreshing and slightly cooler with highs in the lower to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Lots of sunshine expected for both days!

Monday humidity begins to rise with highs also warming to the mid 80s! Tropical storm Cristobal will make its way through the gulf states Monday and will track some of the moisture in midweek. Scattered storms will arrive late Tuesday and will linger through much of the day on Wednesday. Thursday looks dry for now with highs cooling to the upper 70s.