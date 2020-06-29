Steamy day with scattered storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and humid start with temperatures in the lower 70s with a few rays of sunshine! Monday afternoon there will be scattered storms are possible with some heavy rain but nothing severe. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°. A few scattered storms will stick around late tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be another toasty and muggy afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. There is a slight chance of severe storms developing south of Indy. There will still be a chance for all of central Indiana during the morning and afternoon. Wednesday will be another unsettled afternoon with highs nearing 90°.

Thursday looks dry for now but warm with highs in the upper 80s! By the end of the week, highs will warm to the lower 90s with an isolated storm chance.

The Fourth of July weekend looks hot and humid but dry for now with highs nearing 90° with a partly sunny sky! Looks dry right now for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday with high of 80s through early next week.