Steamy day with storms Monday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A steamy start to Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine! Very humid Monday afternoon with highs warming to the upper 80s today with feel-like temperatures in mid-90s this afternoon. A cold front will swing across the state generating strong to severe storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. Tonight showers will become a bit more isolated with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday looks fantastic with highs cooling to the mid-80s with falling humidity with lots of sunshine! Similar day on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies.

Thursday scattered storms return with highs still on the cool side. Most spots will top out in the lower 80s. More storms will stick around through Friday with highs in the upper 70s!

A few spotty storms this upcoming weekend with highs still below the seasonal highs with most of central Indiana in the lower 80s.