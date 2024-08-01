Steamy & stormy Thursday, relief ahead this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

This morning:

Quiet again here this morning with cloudy skies and muggy conditions, with temperatures hovering into the low to mid 70s across central Indiana. We are monitoring a line of storms that is moving through central Illinois early this morning.

Thusday:

There will be the potential for midmorning hours to see some showers and storms from this weakening MCS or line of storms that’s moving through Illinois. Western and northwestern portions of the state have the best chance of seeing rain and storms this morning. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, some gusty winds could be possible with some of the stronger storms that hold together.

Meanwhile, as we head into the afternoon hours, partly to mostly cloudy conditions with hot and humid temperatures. Highs will top out around 90° with feels like temperatures close to 100°.

Thursday evening/night:

We expect scattered thunderstorms to redevelop as early as late afternoon, and those chances will continue for much of the evening and overnight. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds, very heavy rainfall, and localized flooding being the primary concerns.

Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Friday:

We will dial back the heat quite a bit as we head into Friday, but expect a gloomy and, at times, soggy end to the work week. An upper-level low will drift slowly across the state, sparking numerous showers and even some thunderstorms at times, especially on Friday afternoon.

There is a slight chance for some isolated strong to low-end severe storms as we go into the afternoon hours, with damaging wind being the main threat.

Highs will top out into the lower 80s.

The weekend:

This weekend shouldn’t be too bad. We’ll have some leftover clouds and showers Saturday, especially in the eastern portions of the state. The rest of the state should experience a decent amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures, but the humidity will not be as high as it was earlier this week. High temperatures will top out into the middle 80s on Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks sunny and warmer, with highs into the upper 80s.

Extended forecast:

Quiet weather as we head into early next week with dry conditions Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and high temperatures topping out into the mid and upper 80s. The longer-range pattern hints that we could see a decent cooldown with very comfortable temperatures by the end of next week.