Steamy temperatures continue, with storms returning Friday night | Aug. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near record highs are expected through the end of the week.

This morning:

It’s another very muggy start across the state this morning. There’s a few areas of patchy fog that have developed, especially up north. Fog could be possible in other areas through midmorning.

Thursday:

The rest of the day is mostly sunny, hot, and humid. A few pop-up storms will be possible by later in the afternoon but should not be widespread. Highs tops out into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s.

Thursday night:

Mainly clear conditions overnight with muggy air still hanging around. Lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Friday:

Friday could be our very last hot day for a while. Much of the day will be dry with sunshine and highs into the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will likely exceed 100° for the afternoon.

As we head into Friday evening and night scattered thunderstorms will develop along a cold front. A few storms could be severe, with damaging winds and large hail the primary concerns. On and off-storm chances will likely continue through the overnight hours. Lows will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Holiday weekend:

A slow moving cold front will continue to push through the area on Saturday, leaving us with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the morning and early afternoon hours. Humidity will still be on the higher end, at least through the daytime hours. Rain chances will gradually move out by afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will top out into the mid-80s.

Much more comfortable air settling in for the remainder of the weekend. Dry conditions are expected for Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. The passage of a secondary cold front will bring down the humidity as we get later on into the afternoon hours.

By Monday we’re back to below-average temperatures for this time of year, but quite comfortable. Sunny skies for the holiday with low humidity and highs into the mid 70s.

Extended forecast:

We look to remain quiet and comfortable through the middle of next week as we headed back to work in school. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring us highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunshine and low humidity.