Steamy temperatures with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few storm chances move through the state through Wednesday afternoon. Relief from the heat arrives late week.

This morning:

Starting the day off dry and mainly quiet. We’re tracking some showers and storms moving to our southwest. We’ll likely see a few clouds building for this morning, but I don’t anticipate any issues for the morning drive.

Temperatures running warm, along with high humidity, making for a stuffy start to the day.

Tuesday:

An area of low pressure sliding into the Midwest should spark a few isolated to scattered showers and storms across the state later this afternoon. Storms should be very pulse like, meaning short lived, but could produce some brief but intense rain, along with some quick gusty downbursts.

Meanwhile, temperatures will run hot today, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

Feels like temperatures will hover in the middle 90s for areas not seeing rain this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

We should be relatively quiet for the overnight hours, under partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a spotty storm, but most rain chances should hold off closer to daybreak, Wednesday.

Lows fall to the lower 70s.



Wednesday:

Cold front marching through will bring a couple of rounds of showers and storms to the state. We’ll likely see a broken line of storms moving into central Indiana during the pre-daybreak hours. Some heavy rain along with gusty winds will be possible with this convective line.

Second round will be highly dependent on how quickly the atmosphere can recharge following the morning convection. If we see a quick recovery, we will likely see storms developing along the front by the early evening hours, and should clear the state before Midnight.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms. Damaging wind is the primary concern with the evening storm setup.

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain warm, topping out in the mid 80s with feels like temps in the middle 90s.

Thursday:

Refreshing air moves in behind the Wednesday front. Cooler temperatures with low humidity under a partly cloudy sky should make for a wonderful day. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet and comfortable weather pattern shaking out for the rest of the extended. Highs likely stay below average for the long term, and likely staying below 80° through the start of the weekend.