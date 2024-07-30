Steamy Tuesday, storms return Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Feels like temperatures will flirt with 100° this afternoon.

This morning:

Severe weather has moved out of the area. We’re keeping an eye out for a few isolated storms here early this morning, as well as some patchy, dense fog in some spots. Any fog issues should dissipate by midmorning.

Tuesday:

The daytime hours look to be dry, hot, and humid, with partly cloudy skies and highs around 90°. High humidity will send our heat indices around 100°. Southwestern portions of the state could have an isolated storm after 3 or 4:00 this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

Another line of storms will roll in late tonight into the overnight hours. The zone for the strongest storms appears to be southwest of Indianapolis, where there is a slight risk of severe weather. All modes of severe weather are in play southwest of Indianapolis for the overnight hours.

Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Wednesday:

We’ll see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the daytime hours on Wednesday. There is a low-end threat for some strong to severe storms, with damaging winds being the primary concern.

Meanwhile, heat indices will likely flirt with 100° again during the afternoon.

Thursday:

Thursday will be another hot and humid day, with highs into the lower 90s and heat indices between 100 and 105°. There will also be some scattered thunderstorm chances throughout the day.

7 day forecast:

We’ll start to cool things down at the end of the week and into the weekend. Scattered rain chances look to continue for Friday, especially into the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not likely, at least in central Indiana, as that threat will shift eastward for Friday. High temperatures will top out into the middle 80s. Just a slight chance for a few showers on Saturday morning; otherwise, much of the weekend should be dry and less humid, with highs into the mid-80s.