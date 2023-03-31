Storm blog: Storms move into Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The threat for severe storms has been upgraded Friday afternoon, Storm Track 8 meteorologist David James says.

All of central Indiana is now in the area of moderate risk of severe storms. Damaging winds and possible tornados are the biggest threat. Winds will gust well over 50 mph with the storms.

The strongest storms will likely move through between 8 p.m. and midnight Friday. Structural damage is likely where the storms hit. Power outages are likely in many areas throughout central Indiana. After a cold front passes through, the weather will settle and get cooler, but windy conditions persist through Saturday.

5:05 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including the Indiana communities of Campbellsburg, Little York and Saltillo until 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

5:02 p.m.

Nonsevere storms are working through southwestern Indiana. All eyes out, though, are to the west. Numerous warnings from Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas. Line of storms moves into western Indiana from 8-9 p.m.

4:57 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Salem, Paoli and Orleans until 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

4:54 p.m.

Storm Track 8 is seeing a lot of action on radar to our west. Multiple tornado watches are in place. For central Indiana, the main line of strong storms arrives in Indiana close to 10 p.m. with spotty storms ahead of it. Damaging wind is still the main threat.

4:44 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for the communities of Bloomington, Columbus and Seymour until 5:45 p.m. Eastern.

4:31 p.m.

Storm Track 8’s Stephanie Mead tweets that nonsevere storms are moving into southwest Indiana and quickly moving northeast. She says the storms could pop off, but the main severe risk is still midevening.

4:25 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Indiana communities of Princeton, Owensville and Patoka until 3:45 p.m. Central.

4:20 p.m.

Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey reports scattered showers and storms are now entering southwestern portions of Indiana. We’ll watch these for some possible severe development, but the main threat still comes in after 8 p.m. Friday from the west.

3:35 p.m.

The National Weather Service at Chicago has issued a tornado watch through 11 p.m. Eastern/10 p.m. Central that includes these Indiana counties: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter.

2:42 p.m.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey presents specifics on the storm ahead during a Facebook Live.

2:23 p.m.

Here’s James’ forecast:

Friday night: Showers and Storms moving through between 8pm and Midnight. Then windy and cooler. Low 40.

Saturday: Chance for a few rain showers and windy. West winds gusting to 45 mph through the afternoon. High 48.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry and less windy. Chilly in the morning Low 29. High 58 on Sunday afternoon.

Monday-Saturday: Springlike temperatures in the 70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, there’s a chance for scattered showers each day. Cooler and dry Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s.