Storm chances continue Tuesday, heavy rain possible this weekend | Sept. 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few storms today could contain severe wind gusts.

This morning:

A shield of showers and a few rumbles of thunder continued to push through the state here early this morning. Temperatures are hovering into the mid-60s across much of the state.

Tuesday:

Expect scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Rain chances will probably be a bit more isolated compared to very early this morning.

There is also the potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and large hail to be of primary concern.

High temperatures will top out into the mid- and upper 70s.

Tuesday night:

Showers will taper off by the early evening hours, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows dipped down to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday:

Quiet weather is expected for your Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a stray shower throughout the day, but most areas should be dry. High temperatures will top out into the mid-70s.

Thursday:

Thursday should also be a dry day for the most part with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out near 80°.

Tropical system this weekend?

We’re watching a tropical system slowly developing in the gulf. This storm is set to track north and make landfall along the Gulf Coast late this week. Some projections bring the remnants of this system to central Indiana as early as Thursday night and could bring widespread heavy rain to the area Friday and into the weekend. There is still some uncertainty on the track of this system, so be sure to stay updated if you have any weekend outdoor interests.

Potential rainfall over the next seven days could range between two and three inches, which would certainly help with our ongoing drought situation.

7 day forecast:

Meanwhile, temperatures will stay at or slightly below normal, thanks in part to a lot of cloud cover and several rain opportunities, with most days seeing highs into the low to mid 70s.