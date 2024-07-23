Storm chances peak Wednesday, humidity drops late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No severe weather is expected over the next few days, but heavy rain is possible in some areas.

This morning:

It’s a warm and humid start across the area. We should stay quiet here for much of the morning, but we are monitoring some fog development over portions of the state that could expand as we get closer to daybreak.

Tuesday:

Any fog that’s around should lift by daybreak. Much of the day should be fairly quiet, with maybe a few clouds building late in the afternoon. With that, some isolated storms could also develop very late in the day. Highs will top out into the mid-80s.

Tuesday night:

Any storms that have developed should start to diminish after sunset late tonight. We may see another round of patchy fog develop overnight. Lows fall to the mid-60s.

Wednsday:

A few areas of fog early in the morning should lift by daybreak. Partly cloudy skies through the late morning hours as we await a cold front to move through for the afternoon. That cold front should bring at least some isolated or scattered showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours could be possible. The front should clear the area by early to mid-evening.

Highs top out into the mid-80s.

Thursday:

Wednesday’s cold front may stall out over the Ohio River on Thursday, which could lead to some scattered chances for rain in the southern half of the state. The rest of the state should be dry and a bit cooler, with highs in the low 80s.

7 day forecast:

Quiet weather to wrap up the work week. Temperatures should be a bit cooler as we head into Friday with highs in the lower 80s. We will warm back up to the mid-80s to start off the weekend on Saturday. Humidity will ramp up on Sunday and beyond, which will bring us daily rain chances for the end of the weekend into early next week. It also appears that we may be heating up to highs near 90° for the early portions of next week.