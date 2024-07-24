Storm chances return this afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few storms could contain gusty winds, large hail and heavy downpours.

This morning:

It’s another quiet and muggy morning across much of the state. We’re keeping an eye out for a few areas of fog but I think most areas should be relatively clear through Daybreak this morning.

Wednesday:

We’ll start the day off and dry with mainly clear conditions. It is important to note that we will see some wildfire snow from southwestern Canada moving overhead during the day today.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return as early as mid afternoon. A few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging wind and large hail the primary concern.

High temperatures will top out into the mid 80s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Scattered storms continue for the early to mid evening hours. The cold front should sag down South of central IN after midnight tonight.

Overnight lows fall to the mid 60s.

Thursday:

Some lingering showers possible early Thursday morning for the southern third of the state. The rest of the day should be dry sunny and less humid with highs into the lower 80s.

Friday:

Friday should be dry and comfortable with lots of sunshine and highs into the low and middle 80s.

This weekend:

Mostly sunny skies as we open up the weekend with warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels expected. Highs will top out into the mid and upper 80s. Sunday will bring a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms with muggy conditions. Highs top out into the upper 80s.

7 day forecast:

Next week looks active and very steamy with highs into the upper 80s for Monday Tuesday and likely Wednesday. It appears there will be daily rain chances for the first half of the week as well.