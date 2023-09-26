Storm chances return to Indiana Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain returns over the next few days.

This morning:

Dry conditions with comfortable temperatures. We’re keeping an eye on some fog development in east central Indiana this morning, which should quickly burn off by daybreak.

Radar has a closed low hovering over northern Illinois this morning, sparking showers and storms across areas to our west.

Tuesday:

Much of our daytime hours should be dry, but with significantly more cloud cover compared to the last few days. Highs will top into the upper 70s/lower 80s.

We’ll likely see a few storms develop in time for the evening commute – initially these storms should be relatively isolated.

Tuesday night:

Shower and storm coverage will increase as the closed low moves across the state. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a couple of storms could contain some gusty winds and small hail.

Lows fall to the lower 60s.

Wednesday:

Low pressure system will be moving out of Illinois Wednesday morning. This should spark numerous showers and storms throughout the day on Wednesday.

Again, like Tuesday, there is a chance for a storm or two to contain some gusty wind and small hail.

Highs will be cooler, only hitting the middle 70s by the afternoon hours.

Thursday:

Low pressure heads off to the east, but is nearby enough to keep us cloudy with a few areas of light rain possible throughout the day.

Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Beneficial rain:

Most areas around the state should pick up at least 0.10″ – 0.25″ on the low end, but many areas could range in the 0.5″-1.0″ range, with some locally higher amounts possible.

8 day forecast:

Dry and warm weather pattern returns heading into the weekend, with highs reaching the lower 80s through early next week.