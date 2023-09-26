Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Storm chances return to Indiana Tuesday

Marcus’ 4 a.m. Tuesday forecast

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain returns over the next few days.

This morning:

Dry conditions with comfortable temperatures. We’re keeping an eye on some fog development in east central Indiana this morning, which should quickly burn off by daybreak.

Radar has a closed low hovering over northern Illinois this morning, sparking showers and storms across areas to our west.

Tuesday:

Much of our daytime hours should be dry, but with significantly more cloud cover compared to the last few days. Highs will top into the upper 70s/lower 80s.

We’ll likely see a few storms develop in time for the evening commute – initially these storms should be relatively isolated.

Tuesday night:

Shower and storm coverage will increase as the closed low moves across the state. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a couple of storms could contain some gusty winds and small hail.

Lows fall to the lower 60s.

Wednesday:

Low pressure system will be moving out of Illinois Wednesday morning. This should spark numerous showers and storms throughout the day on Wednesday.

Again, like Tuesday, there is a chance for a storm or two to contain some gusty wind and small hail.

Highs will be cooler, only hitting the middle 70s by the afternoon hours.

Thursday:

Low pressure heads off to the east, but is nearby enough to keep us cloudy with a few areas of light rain possible throughout the day.

Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Beneficial rain:

Most areas around the state should pick up at least 0.10″ – 0.25″ on the low end, but many areas could range in the 0.5″-1.0″ range, with some locally higher amounts possible.

8 day forecast:

Dry and warm weather pattern returns heading into the weekend, with highs reaching the lower 80s through early next week.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Much needed rain on queue...
Weather Blog /
Starlink satellites visible over central...
Weather Stories /
Feeling moody or irritable? The...
Local News /
Dry day before much-needed rain...
Weather Blog /
Warm Monday, much needed rain...
Weather /
Temperatures remain slightly above average
Weather Blog /
Ophelia weakens to tropical depression,...
Weather Stories /
A fantastic first weekend of...
News /