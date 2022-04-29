Weather

Storm chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few light sprinkles this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. We have scattered showers possible through the day with highs in the upper 60s! Lows tonight will fall to the lower 50s.

Active start to the weekend with highs warming to the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. We have storm chances that will arrive during the late afternoon and early evening with severe weather possible. All modes of severe weather are in play. Timing will be between 6p-10p. There could be a few lingering showers early Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. We’ll salvage the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

Highs will remain in the lower 70s through Tuesday with spotty rain chances. Highs will then cool through the week with highs cooling through the upper 50s by Friday of next week.