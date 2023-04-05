Storm chances today

A very warm start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. We have our eyes on the potential for severe weather through the day. Mainly during late morning and early afternoon. All severe weather modes are in play with damaging winds the biggest of threat but we won’t rule out a tornado or two and hail. We also have a wind advisory in play through the entire day with gusts around 40-50 mph. Severe weather threat will diminish through the evening and the rain should move out as the cold front slides to the east. Lows will bottom out in the the lower 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet and cooler with highs in the upper 50s Thursday and in the lower 60s for Good Friday!

Easter weekend will be a great one with highs in the mid to upper 60s to near 70°! Should be a dry one with loads of sunshine. Next chance of rain will be Monday of next week with highs in the upper 70s.