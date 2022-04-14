Weather

Storm damage, power outages hit Bedford residents

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Intense storms moved through the Bedford area Wednesday night.

According to Lawrence County officials, residents experienced power outages, winds, and downed trees.

Severe weather impacted Rural King, a farming supply store near James Ave.

Winds tore down a few storefronts, panels, and displaced items.

Thursday, employees spent the morning assessing the damages and picking up debris.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Bedford and two other cities in the area.

They’re unsure if a tornado touched down during the storm, so they are looking into that.

Duke Energy Outage Map reported power outages in Lawrence County and neighboring counties.

At 8:00 a.m., the electric company reported four active power outages and 35 customers without power near John A. Williams Blvd and Lincoln Ave.

The power is estimated to be fully restored in the area by April 14. at 6:30 p.m.