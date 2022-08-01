Weather

Storm Track 8 Blog: More than 5,000 people without power across Indy metro

Utility workers repair a power line September 17, 2005 in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 5,000 people in the Indianapolis metro area are without power after Monday morning’s storms.

1:30 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., just under 4,000 AES Indiana customers are without power.

Check the AES Indiana outages map to find out when power in your area will be restored.

AES says crews are working to restore power.

Report a power outage at 317-261-8111.

A map showing AES Indiana power outages around Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana)

As of 1:30 p.m., about 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in the Indianapolis area.

This includes nearly 480 people northwest of Zionsville and about 400 people in Carmel.

Duke Energy power outage map as of 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. (Provided Photo/Duke Energy)

12:45 p.m.

As of 12:45 p.m., more than 5,400 AES Indiana customers are without power.

A map showing AES Indiana power outages around Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana)

As of 12:45 p.m., there are about 1,300 Duke Energy customers without power around the Indianapolis metro area.

This includes nearly 800 people south of Zionsville and about 400 people in Carmel.

Duke Energy power outage map as of 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. (Provided Photo/Duke Energy)

11:30 a.m.

As of 11:30 a.m., more than 6,400 AES Indiana customers are without power.

This includes more than 1,100 people near Eagle Creek Park and more than 600 people near Castleton.

AES Indiana did not say when power will be restored.

AES Indiana power outage map as of 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana)

As of 11:30 a.m., there were about 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power near Indianapolis.

This includes about 2,000 people in Carmel.

Duke did not say when power will be restored.

Duke Energy power outage map as of 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. (Provided Photo/Duke Energy)

At least one home along Jordan Road in Carmel was damaged when severe weather caused a tree to fall on the roof.

10:05 a.m.

As of 10:05 a.m., at least 9,600 AES Indiana customers are without power.

This includes more than 2,000 people along Southport Road just northwest of Acton Park.

AES Indiana did not say when power will be restored.

AES Indiana power outage map as of 10:05 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana)

As of 10:10 a.m., there are at least 3,000 Duke Energy customers without power in the Indy area.

This includes about 2,000 people in Carmel.

Duke did not say when power will be restored.

9:42 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the following locations until 10:45 a.m.:

Franklin County

Wayne County

Union County

Fayette County

At 9:41 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Shelbyville to New Castle, moving east at 45 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Damage to trees and power lines is expected.

Locations impacted include: Richmond, Connersville, Batesville, Brookville, Centerville, Cambridge City, Liberty, Hagerstown, Fountain City, Dublin, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Franklin, Salem, Waterloo, Blooming Grove, Columbia, Metamora, and Bunker Hill.

This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 134 and 156 and Interstate 74 between mile markers 145 and 148.

9:25 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place until 10 a.m. for the following counties:

East central Madison County

Southern Delaware County

Southwestern Randolph County

Northern Henry County

At 9:25 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Anderson, moving east at 60 mph.

Hazards include 70 mph wind gusts. Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Areas included in the warning are Daleville, Yorktown, Springport, Summit Lake State Park, and Prairie Creek Reservoir.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mooreland, Blountsville, and Interstate 69 between mile markers 226 and 243.

9:14 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 10 a.m. for the following counties:

Southern Madison County

Shelby County

Hancock County

Rush County

Northern Decatur County

Northeastern Johnson County

Henry County

Eastern Marion County

Southeastern Hamilton County

At 9:14 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from seven miles southwest of Anderson to eight miles northwest of Shelbyville, moving east at 55 mph.

Hazards include 70 mph wind gusts. Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Severe thunderstorms will be near Shelbyville, Marklevill, Wilkinson, Shirley, Kennard, Cadiz, Manilla, and Waldron.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include St. Paul, Spiceland, Sulphur Springs, Mount Summit, Greensboro, Moscow, New Castle, Lewisville, Milroy, Dunreith, Sandusky, Straughn, New Salem, Clarksburg, and Lake Santee.

Included in the warnings are:

Interstate 65 between mile markers 91 and 98

Interstate 69 between mile markers 210 and 226

Interstate 70 between mile markers 94 and 133

Interstate 74 between mile markers 99 and 131

Interstate 74 between mile markers 133 and 138

Interstate 74 between mile markers 143 and 144

9:05 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 9:15 a.m. for eastern Morgan County, Johnson County, Marion County, northwestern Brown County, eastern Hendricks County, and southeastern Boone and Hamilton Counties.

At 8:54 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Carmel, moving east at 50 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. Damage to roofs, siding, and trees is expected.

This severe storm will Fishers, Geist Reservoir, and Lawrence.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 128, Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211, Interstate 70 between mile markers 67 and 93, and Interstate 74 between mile markers 70 and 100.

8:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 9:15 a.m. for Morgan, Johnson, Marion, Boone, and Hamilton Counties as well as northwestern Brown and eastern Hendricks Counties.

At 8:44 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Lebanon and moving east at 50 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations in the path of this storm include Zionsville, Carmel, Westfield, Meridian Hills, Williams Creek, Noblesville, Castleton, Indianapolis, Fishers, Geist Reservoir, and Lawrence.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 147, Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211, Interstate 70 between mile markers 57 and 93, and Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100.

8:35 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place until 9:15 a.m. for Boone, Hamilton, Johnson, Marion, and Morgan Counties, as well as northwestern Brown County and eastern Hendricks County.

At 8:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Brownsburg, moving east at 60 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail. Damage to roofs, sidings, and trees is expected.

Areas in the path of the storm include Avon, Plainfield, Speedway, Clermont, Eagle Creek Reservoir, Indianapolis International Airport, Meridian Hills, Rocky Ripple, Williams Creek, Wynnedale, Spring Hill, Crows Nest, and North Crows Nest.

Beech Grove, Monument Circle, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Broad Ripple, Warren Park, and Cumberland will also be impacted.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 147, Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211, Interstate 70 between mile markers 57 and 93, and Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100.

8:12 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place until 8:45 a.m. for northwestern Monroe County, western Morgan County, western Hendricks County, central Clay County, northern Owen County, southwestern Boone County, southeastern Montgomery County, and Putnam County.

At 8:12 a.m., a storm was located eight miles northeast of Brazil, moving at 45 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts.

Areas in the path of the storm include Reelsville, Greencastle, Cloverdale, Cagles Mill Lake, Belle Union, Devore, Eminence, Quincy, Little Point, and Paragon.

The warning includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 17 and 19 and between mile markers 29 and 56. It also includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 58.

7:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parke County, Vermillion County, northwestern Clay County, and northeastern Vigo County until 8:30 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms were located extending from near Newport to several miles northeast of Vermillion. The storms were moving east at 50 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Damage to roofs, siding, and trees is expected.

Large hail, damaging winds, and cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to flash flooding.

Locations in the path of the severe thunderstorms include Bloomington, Newport, Universal, Clinton, Fairview Park, Montezuma, Mecca, Rosedale, Shephardsville, North Terre Haute, Turkey Run State Park, Rockville, Marshal, and Fontanet. Other locations include Staunton, Judson, Bridgeton, Brazil, Knightsville, Harmony, Carbon, Cecil Harden Lake, and I-70 between mile markers 20 and 28.