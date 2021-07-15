Weather

Storm warnings for Indianapolis, Plainfield, Mooresville; check Storm Track 8 radar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check for precipitation in Indiana with the Storm Track 8 radar.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties — including most of Indianapolis plus the cities of Mooresville and Plainfield — until 6:16 p.m. Thursday. Primary threats are winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail. Movement is east at 45 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Morgan, Owen and Putnam counties including the communities of Martinsville, Mooresville and Cloverdale until 6 p.m. Thursday. Primary threats are winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail. Movement is east at 40 mph.