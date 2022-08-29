Weather

Storms ahead

A fwe early morning showers and storms this morning with skies clearing mid morning. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s. Should be a warm day with highs in the mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered storms will redevelop this afternoon and through the evening. We could see a strong to severe storm develop this evening with the main threat being damaging winds. Severe weather threat will diminish by midnight with a few showers continuning overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Rain chances will continue through the first half of the day Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of the work week looks beautiful and comfortable! Highs should top out in the lower 80s with low humidity Wednesday. The nice stretch will continue through the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s with usnshine!

Lbor day weekend looks great with warmer temperatures. Highs will trend towards the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday with sunshine through next Monday.