Storms and muggy conditions Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few heavy downpours will be possible through the day. Calmer weather moving in for the weekend.

This morning:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, which are not severe here for the early morning hours, are making their way through the central and southern portions of the state. Storms should stay below severe limits, but heavy rain with frequent lightning will be likely over the next several hours.

Meanwhile, we are quite muggy, with temperatures hovering around 70° this morning.

Friday:

More numerous showers and thunderstorms should start to move east by around lunchtime today. The rest of the afternoon will be partly cloudy, warmer, and more humid, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible late in the day.

There is a low-end threat for an isolated, strong storm, with damaging winds being the primary concern.

High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s, with what feels like temperatures around 90°.

Friday night:

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the early evening hours. Skies should start to clear out as we head into the overnight hours, with lows falling to the mid and upper 60s.

This weekend:

We should be in for a relatively quiet weekend. An area of low pressure will be hovering over Michigan. That will likely cause a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop with the heating of the afternoon hours. These storms shouldn’t be widespread, leaving much of the area and hours dry both Saturday and Sunday.

A trailing cold front will work through the region on Sunday, which should allow for cooler temperatures and eventually lower humidity values as we head into Sunday night.

7 day forecast:

The extended forecast looks wonderful, with below-average temperatures and very dry air. Look for highs into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday and highs only in the lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week with limited rain chances.