Storms chances and warmer temps return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warmer air of the season settles in for the weekend and beyond.

This morning:

High pressure in New England is keeping us quiet this morning. Some high clouds are working in central Indiana. Temperatures are considerably warmer this morning, with numbers hovering in the mid- and upper-40s.

Friday:

Much of the morning will be dry, with clouds increasing ahead of a warm front set to arrive this afternoon. Along that front this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop, but not everyone will get wet.

On the backside of the warm front, a strong southerly flow moves in, allowing our temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Friday night:

A surface low will continue to track across the Midwest, allowing for on-and-off shower and thunderstorm chances overnight.

Temperatures will be quite mild through the night, only falling into the mid-60s.

Saturday:

Some leftover showers and thunderstorms will be hanging around until early Saturday morning. Our rain chances will gradually diminish as we get later into Saturday, but there will be rain chances for any part of the day.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be extremely warm, topping out in the low 80s on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday:

Much of Sunday will be dry, sunny, and very warm. Highs will top out into the low to mid-80s on Sunday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

The pattern remains active as we enter the work week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return as early as very late Sunday night. Scattered rain and storm chances will continue into Monday, with a few strong storms possible. Some chances for showers and thunderstorms continue into Tuesday. We will start to dry out by the middle and end of next week. Temperatures will remain well above average through the end of next week as well.