Storms incoming to central Indiana Sunday

TONIGHT

As we roll into the evening, the skies over Indianapolis will stay mostly clear, with light winds creating a serene night atmosphere. Expect temperatures to dip to around 70°F, offering a pleasant end to the day.

TOMORROW

The day kicks off with abundant sunshine, pushing temperatures near the 90°F mark. It’s the kind of summer day that beckons for outdoor activities, though keep an eye on the sky as isolated thunderstorms could pop up, particularly in the afternoon. The southwesterly winds, gentle at 5 to 10 mph, might not provide much relief from the heat but will help to clear out any humidity buildup.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The tranquility returns with partly cloudy skies and an overnight low settling around 75°F. The occasional breeze might rustle through, making it a typical warm summer night in the city.

MONDAY

Another hot day with the mercury climbing towards 90°F under sunny skies. The light winds continue, and while it’s a perfect day for the pool, staying hydrated is key as the heat persists.

MONDAY NIGHT

The evening cools slightly to a low around 75°F under partly cloudy skies, maintaining that warm summer night vibe that’s perfect for enjoying some time outside after sunset.

TUESDAY

The day heats up quickly to near 90°F. It remains partly sunny, but as the day progresses, the chance for scattered thunderstorms increases, especially after 2 PM. These could bring brief downpours and a slight drop in temperatures, offering a reprieve from the day’s heat.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Expect mostly cloudy skies with continuing chances of thunderstorms as the low drops to around 70°F. The evening could see some active weather, so it might be wise to keep evening plans flexible.

WEDNESDAY

A slight cool down begins, with highs peaking near 80°F. The day will be partly sunny with a continued chance of showers. It’s a welcome break from the intense heat earlier in the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The skies partly clear with a low around 65°F, suggesting a cooler night ahead.

THURSDAY

The week trends cooler with mostly sunny skies and a high near 80°F—a perfect day to catch a breath from the humidity and heat.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear skies and a cooler low around 60°F set the stage for a comfortable night.

7 DAY FORECAST

This week in Indianapolis will be marked by classic summer warmth with highs initially flirting with the 90°F mark, accompanied by periodic chances of thunderstorms, particularly around Tuesday. As we move later into the week, a noticeable cool down will begin, leading into more moderate temperatures and drier conditions by Thursday. This pattern suggests a dynamic week ahead, with each day bringing its own set of weather surprises, ideal for those who appreciate a bit of variety in their weather.