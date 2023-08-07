Storms overnight cause damage in southern Indiana; more storms possible this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service will be taking time later today to confirm if a tornado caused damage for several areas in southern Indiana.

Survey teams will head to Dubois, Orange, and Washington Counties in Indiana today to assess the damage from last night's storms.#inwx pic.twitter.com/kCO2DLTOFt — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) August 7, 2023

These pictures are from the square in downtown Paoli.

Damage in downtown Paoli (Photo: Thomas Sturgeon/Facebook)

Damage in downtown Paoli (Photo: Natasha Rowlett/Facebook)

There were several tornado warnings at the time of the damage, including for Orange county.

Monday afternoon:

Meanwhile, spotty storms will be possible through our Monday, as an area of low pressure works through the northern portions of the state. No severe weather is expected for the rest of the day, but some thunder, along with heavy downpours could be possible. We could also see a few cold air funnels close to the low, mainly in the northern portions of the state.

Afternoon temperatures will struggle today, running 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Monday night:

Any showers/storms should start to quickly move south by early evening, keeping us dry and comfortable with decreasing clouds through the overnight. Lows fall to the mid 60s.

Tuesday:

Sunshine returns and temperatures should respond a bit. Expect highs to top out in the lower 80s. Humidity will remain up as well.

Wednesday:

Models are continuing to trend north with the potential for heavy rain and severe storms. Timing appears to be Wednesday afternoon/evening, with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes the primary threats. The setup looks relatively similar to the system Sunday night/Monday morning.

There is also the possibility of heavy rain, which could cause some minor flooding issues heading into Thursday morning.

8 day forecast:

The end of the week should be quiet, but muggy, with highs in the mid 80s. There is another cold front moving through Saturday, which could trigger a few showers/storms for the start of the weekend. I think there should be a lot of dry time both days this weekend, and humidity should take a bit a dive making for a more refreshing feel heading into next week.