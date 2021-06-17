Weather

Storms return Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One more nice start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with clear skies and low humidity. Thursday will be a day of change with winds shifting out of the south, ushering in some warmer air with humidity inching upwards through the latter half of the afternoon. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 80s!

Hot end to the week with highs in the lower 90s! Humidity will become oppressive at times. A cold front will approach the state and will generate storms through the morning and afternoon. There is a severe weather threat during the afternoon and early evening hours with an enhanced risk across central portions of the state. Slight risk for the rest of the state with all severe weather threats in play. A few scattered showers and storms are possible to start the weekend. It’ll also be a warm one with highs in the upper 80s with humidity still around. Shower and storm chances will become a bit more isolated for Father’s Day Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will open up our work week next week with highs cooling to the lower 80s. Once the rain exits the state, temperatures will cool and humidity will drop making for a very comfortable mid to late week. Highs will settle into the mid to upper 70s.