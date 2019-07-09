Storms return Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another pleasant, dry evening tonight before storms return tomorrow.

Tuesday Night:

Skies become increasingly cloudy tonight ahead of tomorrow’s storms. It will be another dry night and will feel warm and muggy. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday:

Temperatures, cloud cover, and rain chances increase throughout the day. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will develop by tomorrow afternoon, so be sure to keep your umbrella handy!

These storms will bring heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. Wednesday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Thursday:

Temperatures will cool on Thursday thanks to a passing cold front. The high temperature will be in the low 80s. It will be a pleasant day with lower humidity.

8 Day Forecast:

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected going into the weekend. Friday will be dry and warm to the mid 80s. Both Saturday and Sunday, heat and humidity will increase and temperatures will be in the 90s. Storms return to the forecast on Monday.