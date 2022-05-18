Weather

Storms return

A quiet start to the morning with a few showers around with temperatures in the upper 50s to start. Showers and storms will stick around through the afternoon with an isolated chance for a stronger storm. Main threat will be damaging winds and hail. Highs today in the lower 70s. Showers will dwindle this evening with lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday looks warm and humid but should be dry. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Even warmer Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Unsettled with start this weekend with scattered storms possible Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. Should be a dry but much cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 60s with sunshine.

Dry and comfortable start to the work week next week with highs in the lower 70s with sunshine. That will extend through Tuesday. Chance of rain returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.