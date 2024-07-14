Storms target northern Indiana Sunday & Monday evenings

TONIGHT

The week opens with a tentative calm as isolated showers and thunderstorms taper off before midnight. A mostly cloudy sky and light southwesterly winds will hold temperatures around the mid-70s, keeping the air sultry. The chance of rain remains modest at 20%.

TOMORROW

As dawn breaks, Monday promises to sizzle under mostly sunny skies with highs surging near 92 degrees. While it’s a hot start to the week, sporadic showers and thunderstorms might pop up after 4 PM, driven by the day’s heat. Winds will blow from the west-southwest, reaching gusts up to 20 mph, stirring a breeze that might just take the edge off the heat.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The nocturnal hours see a continuation of isolated storm activity before 8 PM, with a renewed chance of strong thunderstorms past midnight mainly focusing on the northern third of the state. This scattered nature keeps the air partly cloudy and the lows near a warm 75 degrees, with winds shifting subtly through the night. Indianapolis could see stormy conditions right before dawn.

TUESDAY

Tuesday brings a heightened chance of showers and storms—about 60%—especially between 2 PM and 5 PM. The day heats up to around 90 degrees under partly sunny skies, creating a steamy backdrop for potentially robust afternoon thunderstorms. Winds remain gentle, only occasionally gusting to 18 mph, which might not provide much relief from the humidity.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Evening storms are likely, tapering off after midnight, as the skies hold onto most of their cloud cover. Temperatures drop to the low 70s, and the night is capped off with a 70% chance of rain, hinting at a wet transition into midweek.

WEDNESDAY

Midweek might dial back the intensity slightly, with a 40% chance of showers mainly before 2 PM. The high near 81 degrees offers a brief respite from the earlier heat, with north-northwesterly winds ushering in slightly cooler air.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A continued cooling trend brings lows to the low 60s. Skies partly clear, and a quieter night is expected with just a 10% chance of early showers.

THURSDAY

The region dries out under mostly sunny skies, with a refreshing high of 77 degrees—a pleasant break from the week’s start. Winds from the north-northeast keep things comfortable.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A clear and cooler night sets in, with lows dipping to the upper 50s. Perfect for opening the windows and letting the fresh air in.

7 DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, the forecast hints at a continuation of pleasant conditions, a stark contrast to the tumultuous start of the week. Expect highs in the mid-80s and nighttime lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, with minimal chances for rain as stability returns to the region.