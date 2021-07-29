Weather

Storms Thursday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. There is a severe thunderstorm watch for northern Indiana that will expire at 9 a.m. The first round of rain arrives mid to late morning. Storms will fire back up this afternoon with the potential for a few stronger to severe storms. There is a slight risk across much of central Indiana Thursday.

The storms will move through 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday. It’ll also be a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and feel like temperatures in the lower 100s. Storms will move out Thursday night and lows will cool to the mid-60s.

A really refreshing day Friday with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine! The gorgeous and comfortable weather continues through the first half of the weekend with highs Saturday in the lower 80s with sunshine! A chance of showers is possible during the day Sunday with highs still in the lower 80s.

Next week looks refreshing and cool with plenty of sunshine! Highs Monday will top out in the upper 70s with sunshine! Temperatures will trend slightly warmer with highs in the lower 80s.